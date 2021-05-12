January 27, 1957 - May 2, 2021
Lodi, WI - Brad Russell Morter, age 64, passed away on May 2, 2021 at home. He was born on January 27, 1957, the son of Russell and Dolores (Foye) Morter. Brad was one of six children.
Brad was born and raised in Lodi on the Morter Property Homestead (1846), overlooking Lake Wisconsin. His parents instilled in Brad a strong work ethic that shined in all he did. After graduating from Lodi High School, he was employed at Oscar Mayer. He owned and operated the family tree farm, along with the Purple Pup in Dane, and, for the past fourteen years, was an Operating Engineer for Local 139, earning the Operating Engineer of the Year Award in 2017.
He actively volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician, both in Waunakee and with the Lodi Emergency Medical Services. He proudly donated over 108 gallons of blood in his lifetime, reaching the 100 gallon achievement from the American Red Cross in 2017.
Brad had a genuine love for life, and most of all, loved his wife and best friend, Patricia, whom he married in 2001. Brad enjoyed his daily newspaper (especially doing the CRYPTOQUOTE) coin collecting, boating, competing with the Lodi Tuggers, working on the pit crews of the #4 and #67 race teams, and playing cards. He always looked forward to game nights and vacations with Patricia and the gang. He spent his winters snowmobiling as part of the Yellow Thunder Snowmobile Club, in which over the years he served as an instructor for snowmobile safety classes.
Brad had a quick wit, the best one liners, and a truly contagious smile. He was the life of the party. Brad was always helping others, never expecting anything in return. He was a legend in his own time.
Brad built his dream home on the Morter family land. His love of the land was present by the variety of wildlife (birds, turkeys, and deer) in which he spent many hours viewing and caring for. He also spent countless hours maintaining his woods by landscaping, planting, trimming trees, and building hiking trails. Brad was adamant in making sure his territory was free from dandelions and garlic mustard!
Brad spent the last Saturday of his life hosting a retirement party for his buddy, Larry Nolden. The night ended how it usually does at the Morter household, with family and friends joking and laughing around a blazing fire.
Brad had many nicknames: Mort, Mad Dog, and Lumpy, to name a few. Overall, his most loved name was PAPA to his grandchildren, which he so very much adored.
Brad is survived by his wife of almost twenty years, Patricia; his daughters, Kristi (Lucas) Heid and Holly; sons, Andrew (Daquina), Nick (Kayla) Nolden, and Nathan; grandchildren James, Owen, Harper, Quinn, Kameron, Brooklen, Draven, Jensen, Gracen, and Haiden; sisters, Joanne (Doug) Malisch, Bonnie (Rick) Karls; brothers Bruce (Char), Jeff (Patty); sister-in laws, Julia Morter, Susan (Mitch) Redell; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Trudy Burns; God children, Marie Maly, Morgen Wolter and Natalie Anderson; along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Clarence (CJ).
Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 11 at Winn Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee, Wisconsin. Brad's coffin was made from the red cedar trees straight from his property. The quilt within it was hand sewn by his Great Grandmother, Ruby Morter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Brad Morter to The Morter Family to decide upon the charities of the family's choice.
Brad, you brought so much love and life into everything you did. We love you and will miss you tremendously!
