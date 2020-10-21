Lori Ann Kasprzak Gatzke

April 16, 1965 - October 13, 2020
Poynette, WI - POYNETTE - Lori Ann Gatzke, age 55, passed away peacefully at her home on October 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Her husband of 31 years Scott Gatzke, daughter Emily (Trevor) Fyler, granddaughter Ellia Fyler, and daughter Miah (Mark) Van Etten are blessed with her memory, love, and spirit.
Lori was born April 16, 1965 to Patricia Alexandrowicz (George) Sellon and Gerald Kasprzak (Rosemary Murphy) in West Allis, Wisconsin. She is survived by four brothers, Paul (Renee) Kasprzak, David (Madelaine) Kasprzak, Edward (Kimberly) Kasprzak and Donald Neufuss (Rebekah Jacobs) and her in-laws, Donald (Faith) Gatzke and sisters-in-law, Lisa Gatzke (Steve) Vaughan, Amy (James) Rabideau, and Kelly (Scott) Jelle. Lori was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Kasprzak and niece Ella Kasprzak.
A valiant woman, Lori was greatly loved by her large extended family and many friends for her kindness, warmth, generosity, and deep faith in her risen Lord. Lori helped run their family business, Wildberry Farm, until 2006 and provided treasured memories to families across the region. She was an artist, quilter, devoted friend, and loving mother and wife.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to one of Lori's favorite charities: The River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Rd, Madison, WI 53704.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.