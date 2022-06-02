LODI, WI - Stephen D. Brokish, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was born on Jan. 6, 1952, Richland Center, Wis., the son of Donald and Elizabeth (Lins) Brokish.
After graduating from Holy Name Seminary in 1970, Stephen attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and earned his master's degree in accounting from UW-Madison.
On May 29, 1983, he married Linda Schaffer in Glenview, Ill.
As a CPA, Stephen owned and operated Brokish Accounting Services, INC., until retiring in 2018.
He was an active member of the Lodi community, including Lodi Rotary. He was an avid supporter of Lodi athletics and was always a friendly face around town. He was a member of Blackhawk Church and loved attending his weekly Life Group gatherings.
Stephen had a variety of interests, including traveling worldwide with Linda, fishing, and enjoyed reading. He always had a smile and a joke for anyone he came across and was a kind and compassionate man to anyone he met on both professional and personal levels. The thing he loved most was his family and cherished any time he was able to spend with them.
In addition to Linda, his wife of 39 years, Stephen is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Bret) Kressin; his son, John (Candice) Brokish; five grandchildren, Jackson, Ryleigh, and Reagan Kressin, and Bradley and Derek Brokish; two brothers, Bill (Alice) Brokish and Jim (Marcia) Brokish; six sisters, Sue (John) Reiss, Diane Wendt, Joan (Dan) Folwarski, Karen (Tony) Vacha, Julie (John) Burbank and Theresa Brokish; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Marie Brokish.
A memorial service will be held at BLACKHAWK CHURCH, 9620 Brader Way, Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 South Main St., Lodi, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, and also at the church beginning at 12 noon until the time of the service on Tuesday.