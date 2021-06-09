Paul K. Wipperfurth

January 21, 1956 - May 26, 2021
Poynette/Waunakee, WI - Paul Kenneth Wipperfurth, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, May 26th 2021 surrounded by family.
Paul was born on January 21, 1956 in Waunakee, the son of Victor and Henrietta "Heine" (Meffert) Wipperfurth. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Robin (Ritchie); his 3 children, Renee (Jon) Kotek, Vic (Kaia) and Derek (Stephanie). He will be loved forever by his 8 grandchildren; Frank, Evan, Jenna Kotek, Croix ,Dax, Owen, Wyatt and Levi. He is also survived by his siblings; Jane Kuehn, Doris (Steve) Kalscheur, Diane (Gene) Griffith, Edna (Al) Wrchota and Rich (Jeannie) Wipperfurth and a number of nieces and nephews.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Vic and Henrietta, mother and father in-law, Floyd and Ruby Ritchie, sister Lois Wipperfurth, brother-in-law Joe Kuehn, and niece Tina Paulson.
A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, June 1st at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee.
In lieu of plants or flowers, a memorial fund is being established for the Poynette Bowhunters Assoc. Memorials can be mailed to Winn Cress Funeral home in the name of Paul Wipperfurth.
In remembrance of Paul, please flick someone in the throat or take a walk through the woods and enjoy the silence and simplicity.
