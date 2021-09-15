July 22, 1938 - September 7, 2021
LODI, WI - Ardell Marie Christianson, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born on July 22, 1938, in Eau Clarie, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Anton and Elsie (Donner) Okeson. Ardell was a 1956 graduate from Eau Claire Memorial High School and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where she earned her master's degree in education.
On July 1, 1967, she married Jarl Christianson in Bloomer, Wisconsin.
She was a teacher for both Fairchild and Spring Valley public school districts prior to becoming the Language Arts instructor with Lodi Middle School. Ardell retired in 1998 from Lodi after 30 years of service.
Ardell had a variety of interests including tending the flowers and feeding the wildlife in her yard, stitching intricate quilts, traveling to Europe, and was an avid reader, a true lover of a mystery novel.
Ardell is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jarl; her brother-in-law, Harley (Arlene) Christianson, Bloomer, Wisconsin and her special friends, Lyle Hendrickson, Judy Brownrigg, Rod Hanson and "water girl", Carol Meyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dagny Okeson and stepbrother, Joe Rowley.
In honor of her wishes, there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to Lodi Public Library, Reach Out Lodi and Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
