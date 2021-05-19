Dorothy Bernice Stoltenberg

November 27, 1933 - May 15, 2021
LODI, WI - Dorothy B. Stoltenberg, age 87, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021 with family by her side.
She was born on November 27, 1933, in Leeds, WI, the daughter of Alfred and Bernice (Paske) DeGroff. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leeds, WI and was a lifelong active member of the church, having belonged to the Dorcas Society and teaching Sunday School for over 45 years.
Dorothy attended country school near her Grandpa Paske's farm and graduated in 1951 from Poynette High School. On May 23, 1953, she married James C. Stoltenberg at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death in 1985.
Dorothy was an avid gardener, wonderful baker, and skilled with her needle work and quilting. She dressed in purple, her favorite color, almost every day. She loved watching sports, especially her kids and grandkids playing ball. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her five sons, Jerry (Janeen), Ronald, Richard (Julie), Duane (Rhonda), and Scott (Sara) Stoltenberg; her nine grandchildren, Andrew (Kimberly) Stoltenberg, Amanda Crosby, Aaron (Anna) Stoltenberg, Zach Stoltenberg, Travis (Shannon ) Stoltenberg, Tyler Stoltenberg, Lucas Stoltenberg, Ryan Stoltenberg and Katie Stoltenberg; her five great-grandchildren, Harvey Stoltenberg, Sawyer Crosby, Elliott Stoltenberg, Everett Stoltenberg, Zoey Stoltenberg; and her brother, Roland (Wanda) DeGroff.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Vivian (Edward) Gumz; and brother, Robert (Marge) DeGroff.
Visitation will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Rd K, Arlington from 10 am until 1pm on Friday, May 21, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm. Burial will be held at the church cemetery.
