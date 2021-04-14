April 13, 1938 - April 6, 2021
DANE, WI - John K. Stevenson, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare.
He was born on April 13, 1938, in Madison, the son of Kenneth and Agnes (Ulvestad) Stevenson. John graduated from Lodi High School in 1956. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and proudly served our country from 1957-1963. On April 23, 1960, he married Dorothy Richards at the Dane Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Together they owned and operated the family farm in rural Dane that has been in John's family since April, 1880. He was the fourth generation to farm the land and he proudly passed the farm to his son, John, the fifth generation. In the latter part of his working life, he was a cattle dealer, traveling Wisconsin buying and selling cattle.
He taught his kids and grandkids the meaning of hard work, honesty and owning your mistakes. He wasn't afraid to tell you what he was thinking and why. Some may have referred to him as stubborn at times, but family might have said "bull-headed". He was a generous, loving, kind man but he could be tough when necessary. He definitely was a "work hard, play hard" kind of guy.
John took pride in collecting antique John Deere Tractors and at one time had as many as 24, he attended events for his grandkids, played cards and enjoyed going on "tours" with his buddies, Jack, Bill and Ron. Holiday gatherings with the family were important to John but he also loved when one of the grandkids would stop for a quick visit and end up staying for a couple of hours.
John is survived by his children, Lisa (Gordon) Ballweg, Kara (Dan) Deans, John (Ruby) Stevenson, and Jana (Mike) Nolden; twelve grandchildren, Bradley (Elise), Karissa (Jake Cramer), Caleb and Nathaniel Ballweg, Damian, Lindsey, Noah and Dorothy Deans, Evan and Collin Stevenson, Hunter and Hallie Nolden; two great-grandchildren, Leopold Cramer and Braxton Ballweg; his significant other, Jan Friske; his two sisters, Roselyn (John) Skopek and JoAnne Sprecher.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Vicki & Larry Brandt and brother-in-law, Eldred Sprecher.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 6546 Stevenson Rd., Dane, WI, on Tuesday April 13, 2021 with visitation from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm followed with a funeral service at 4:00 pm with Rev. Cyndi Wunder presiding. Burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.