God took one of his angels’ home on June 27, 2020. Former Lodi resident Mary “Ivy” Senese passed away peacefully at home in Dandridge, Tennessee. She was 97 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Anthony J. Senese, son Daniel Senese and daughter Mary Marks.
She is survived by her daughters Terry Senese-Gentry, Dona Seminetta and son-in-law Michael J. Seminetta, Jr.
She was a proud grandma of 10, great grandma of 10 and great, great grandma of three.
There is no service scheduled at this time. Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, Tennessee is in charge of the arrangements. www.farrarfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.