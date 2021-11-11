April 13, 1944 - November 1, 2021
LODI, WI - George Malec Bulovsky, passed away on November 1, 2021, in the presence of his family at the age of 77, after a three-year battle with glioblastoma.
Born in Madison, Wis. on April 13, 1944, to George and Frances Baumgartner Bulovsky, George grew up on Lake Monona and graduated from Monona Grove High School, where he lettered in football and hockey. George then graduated from UW-Madison in 1966 with a Zoology degree. After college, George began his career as a Medical Technologist at St. Mary's Hospital before becoming a teacher at Madison Memorial High School, where he spent the next 36 years teaching chemistry and biology, while also helping coach the track, volleyball, and softball teams.
Besides his family, George's greatest love was the outdoors. George loved fishing and duck hunting, and he spent many days enjoying life on Wisconsin's lakes and rivers.
George is survived by his wife, Caryn and their sons, Andrew and Matthew. He is further survived by his sons, Peter (Jane) and their children, Hannah, Chloe and Carmen, Christopher (Patti) and their children, Ben (Megan), Brett and Maren; his sister, Brooke Bulovsky Cameron; his mother-in-law, Marian Ernst; and his brother-in-law, Jeff Ernst (Ann Harding). He is also survived by many cousins and friends. George was preceded in death by his parents; son, Patrick; father-in-law, Elmer Ernst, and brothers-in-law, Ben Cameron and Rick Ernst.
In October 2018, George was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, which he met with a fierce determination and relentlessly positive attitude. We would like to thank Agrace Hospice and the UW Carbone Cancer Center for their care and support, and we offer a special thanks to his fishing and walking buddies, who helped encourage him through his cancer journey.
A remembrance of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, with a memorial service at 12 p.m., at the GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of George towards the UW Carbone Cancer Center, giving@supportuw.org or a memorial to Agrace Hospice Care, Agrace.org/donate/donate-today/
