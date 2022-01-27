Darby Fuller

Oxford, WI - - Darby R. Fuller, age 45, of Oxford, was greeted in heavenly peace on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin. As in life, Darby was always a giving person. She had requested her organs and tissue be donated to deserving individuals.
Darby was born on December 29, 1976, in Rio, Wisconsin, the daughter of Dennis and Susan (Doherty) Fuller. She graduated from Rio High School in 1996. Darby worked for TLC Learning Center in Lodi, for 23 years. She was a very loving and caring person. Darby liked animals especially her horses, Oliver and Squealer, and her dogs, Belle, Cactus and Ruby.
She is survived by her mother, Susie Fuller, Oxford; her sister, Dannon (Scott) Milton, Packwaukee; nieces, Madeline and Marren Milton; her aunts and uncles, Kathy and Rich Leach, Gene and Gerry Doherty, Barb Doherty, Darrell and Bonnie Fuller, Doug and Jackie Fuller, Duane and Donna Fuller, Edie Gehin and Jean Doherty; many other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis, her grandparents, Ellen and James Doherty, Thelma and Wayne Fuller, and her uncles, Steve and Jim Doherty.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 655 S. Main St., Poynette, with Fr. Kumud Nayak presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the church from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family for a memorial that will be established in Darby's name.
The family would like to thank the doctors and entire staff at St. Clare Hospital ICU for all their care.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.