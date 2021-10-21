David Manthe

January 4, 1931 - October 16, 2021
DeForest, WI - DeForest - David C. Manthe, 90, of DeForest, died peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was born on January 4, 1931, the son of George and Susan (Hanson) Manthe. Before entering the Army during the Korean Conflict, he married his wife of nearly 65 years, Ann Willard on April 7, 1951. Following in the steps of his brothers, David began his milk-hauling business in 1954 and continued for 40 years until he retired in 1994. He was good at his job and was proud of how he treated his patrons and the loyalty they showed him in return. Never being one to relax, he chose a new career, school bus driving. He enjoyed the kids on his bus and their safety was his top priority. He had an amazing work ethic. He worked so hard for his family to provide for them and continued to do so as the family grew. We were blessed to have him for almost 91 years.
David joins in death, his wife Ann, son David, and grandson Jordan whom he missed so much. He is survived by his daughters, Margaret (Randy) and Cindy; grandchildren, Stacey (Scott) Kuiper, Brett (Katy) Schuster and Neil (Megan) Manthe; great-grandchildren, Grace, Hannah, Molly and Noah Kuiper and Owen Schuster.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00PM - 7:30PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Rd K, Arlington. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Friday, October 22, 2021 at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor Scott Schwertfeger presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 9:30AM until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
