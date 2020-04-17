Donald Knuteson

LODI - Donald N. Knuteson, age 86, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 24, 1933, in Poynette, the son of Nels and Janetta (Johnson) Knuteson. He married Lorraine Seemann-Duerst on April 28, 1956 ,in Lodi. Donald was employed as an Electrician for Oscar Mayer Co. for 47 years retiring in 1998. He was a life-long member of Dekorra Lutheran Church. In addition to Lorraine, his wife of nearly 64 years, he is survived by his sons, Steven (Jill), David, Dale (Heidi), and Erik Knuteson, and Gary (Christy) Duerst; his daughter, Carol Duerst Septer; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Margaret Jameson and Marlene (Don) Fitzgerald, and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Lewellyn, Kenneth, Merle, and Richard and his sister, Marian. Due to the mandates of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to SSM-Hospice for their loving care of Donald. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
