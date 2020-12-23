Bernelda Emma (Pallow) Schuster

April 25, 1928 - December 14, 2020
McFarland, WI - Bernelda Emma Schuster, age 92, formerly of Poynette, passed away peacefully at the Sienna Meadows Memory Care Facility in Oregon, WI on December 14, 2020.
Bernelda was born April 25, 1928, in St. Cloud, MN, to Frank and Magdalen (Landwehr) Pallow. She married Victor S. Schuster on August 30, 1947, in St. Joseph, MN. She was so very proud to be the mother to eight children: Kenneth (Romona) Schuster, Rosalind (William) Gausman, Richard (Lynn) Schuster, Randall (Margaret) Schuster, Paula (Robert) Branton, Jeannine (David) Walters, James (Rosalie) Schuster, and Jacquelyn (John) Schmidt; 23 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She is survived in death by her children and their families, her brother John "Jack" Pallow and her sister Frances "Frankie" DeMars. She was preceded in death by Victor, her husband of 68 years and brothers James, William, and Richard and sister Marjorie.
While raising their large family, they enjoyed many trips to visit relatives in MN, which usually included tent camping. She loved to crochet and sew and left much of her beautiful work behind for loved ones to cherish. Once her children were raised, she entered the work force, later retiring from WI Dept. of Revenue. Once she retired, attending mass and quilting was a common part of her daily routine.
Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to keep friends and family safe, so there will only be a private funeral service at a later date. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Poynette.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.