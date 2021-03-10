August 9, 1939 - February 24, 2021
Lodi/Chicago, IL - Robert Lawrence "Bob" Collins, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born on August 9, 1939, in Chicago, IL, the son of James and Laura (Weber) Collins.
Bob worked as a Union Representative for Mechanic's Union Local 701 in Chicago. He had a cottage on Lake Wisconsin in Okee, that he spent many hours boating and other lake activities with family and friends. After retirement Bob made his home in Okee his permanent residence. He loved Basset Hounds and over the years he rescued and provided forever homes to several Basset's, Jake and Samantha being his last two. Bob was actively involved in the community and served in several different positions.
Bob is survived by two sons, Lawrence Collins and James (Judy) Collins; stepdaughters, Marin (Mike) Matson and Laura (Jeff) Arendt; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and his fur-babies, Jake and Samantha. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lori Collins, and one great grandchild.
Per Bob's wishes no services will be held. He will be buried by his mom at Oak Ridge-Glen Oaks Cemetery in Illinois.
Memorials may be made to any dog rescue of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
