June 18, 1934 - July 5, 2021
LODI, WI - Harold E. Lanzendorf, age 87, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Meriter Hospital.
He was born on June 18, 1934, in Poynette, the son of Ervin and Alice (Pulsfus) Lanzendorf. Harold graduated from Lodi High School. He married Mary Lanzendorf on March 2, 1957, in Madison.
Harold worked as a Foreman for City of Madison until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of the Elks and Mendota Gridiron Club.
Harold was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, yardwork, meticulously caring for his cars, Wisconsin sports - hockey, basketball, football, and the Packers, but enjoyed most watching his grandkids sporting events.
Harold is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Laurie Garrison; son, Jeff (Vicki) Lanzendorf; four grandchildren, Alyssa (Robert) Schwab, Spencer Garrison, Luke Lanzendorf, Amy Lanzendorf; and his mother, Alice Lanzendorf. He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin Lanzendorf.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 10 a.m. on Friday July 9, 2021, with the Rev. Father Joseph Baker presiding. A private burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201