September 16, 1925 - February 21, 2023
Randolph, WI - Caroline Krueger, age 97, of Randolph, passed away on February 21, 2023, while residing at Christian Homestead in Waupun.
Caroline was born on September 16, 1925, in Portage, Wisconsin, the daughter of Charles and Grace (Soward) Borde. She grew up with her brothers and sisters on a farm in Dekorra Township. On June 8, 1944, she was united in marriage to Otto Krueger after meeting him at a dance. This union was blessed with five children. Caroline was a loving and hard-working mother and an excellent cook. She also helped to support the family, working at Rockwell for several years. She rarely missed any of her children's sporting events. Later she was a loving and devoted grandmother, and she and Otto could be seen at many of her grandchildren's games and activities. She also crocheted many doilies, afghans and pillow covers and made an afghan for each of her grandchildren.
Caroline is survived by her five children, Otto (Sharon) Krueger of Madison, Ed Krueger of Beaver Dam, Tom (Gayle) Krueger of Rio, Norman Krueger of Fond du Lac and Carol (Allan) Kuehn of Beaver Dam. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great step-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three great-great step-grandchildren; a sister, Iva Murwin of Milton; a brother, John Borde of Rio; further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Otto; parents, 3 grandsons, David and Adam Krueger in infancy and Andrew Kuehn; brothers, Wilmer (Elizabeth) Borde and Russell Borde; sisters, Helen Borde and Margie (Ted) Krohn; brother-in-law, Bill Murwin.
A visitation was held from 9:30 to 11:30 am on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 South High Street, Randolph. Private service was held.
Community Funeral Homes
Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan
