Charlaine Phyllis "Char" Brereton
January 11, 1939 - December 16, 2022

LODI, WI - Charlaine Phyllis Brereton, age 83, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac.

