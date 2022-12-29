Charlaine Phyllis "Char" Brereton

LODI, WI - Charlaine Phyllis Brereton, age 83, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac.
She was born on January 11, 1939, in Lodi, WI, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Crawley) Bartholomew.
Charlaine ("Char") graduated from Lodi High School, class of 1957, where she shared her father's love of music playing bass clarinet in the marching band. In 1960 she graduated from Sauk County Teachers College, and in 1966 received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Wisconsin State University Platteville. She was united in marriage to Philip R. Brereton, PhD, at the Lodi United Methodist Church in 1959. They were blessed with a 54-year marriage before Philip passed in 2013.
During her adult life, Char was committed to serving others. She was an elementary school teacher in Wausau and then later in Arlington. Char started an adult day center in Sun Prairie and was the Executive Director of Columbia County ARC. She was the first Executive Director of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce. In 1989 she was elected as the Town Board Chair for Town of Lodi, establishing, and chairing the Plan Commission to control new development in the town. She served on several key committees as a Columbia County Board Member as well as President of the Columbia County Towns Association.
Outside her work life, Char held leadership roles in the Lodi United Methodist Women, Lodi Rotary, Mount Pleasant Cemetery Association, Lodi Women's Club and Omniana, and gave of her time and talents generously to all.
Charlaine enjoyed being with Philip, no matter where that would take her. And when not with him or her family, she thrived on the challenges she would face in her various community leadership and volunteer activities. Her two mottos were "Char gets things done" and "it's better to be picked on than ignored". She was an expert at demonstrating both.
Charlaine is survived by her son Richard (Lynda) and his family - Kayla (Kyler Sonnentag) Brereton and Jared (Kristen McCormack) Brereton and Char's great grandson Wyatt; her son David R. Brereton and his family - Katherine (Anthony) Roelke and Raymond Brereton, and their mother Kristi Brereton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; parents, Charles and Dorothy Bartholomew; and a sister, Virginia Puckett.
A celebration of Char's life will be held on January 14, 2023, at the LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi. A time for remembrance and fellowship will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Lodi United Methodist Church, Lodi Public Library, Lodi Valley Historical Society, Lodi Rotary Club, or the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pine Villa Memory Care and Agrace for their kindness, compassion and loving care of Charlaine. She gave them all a run for their money, her spirit will be missed.