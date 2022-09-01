LODI, WI - Clara Theresa Pertzborn, age 96, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation & Nursing in Lodi.
Clara and her twin Ann were born on March 4, 1926 in Spring Green, Wisconsin, the daughters of Alois and Theresa (Roth) Reisinger. The twins were two of 14 siblings in a family who shared hard work and great love, remaining close throughout their lives. Clara met Anton "Jack" Pertzborn at a dance in Roxbury. They married on June 12, 1945 at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green and spent their lives farming in the town of Dane.
Together Clara and Jack raised their seven children, instilling their work ethic and love of family. Clara was known for her strength. Her faith was strong, she was a tireless worker, and her love for Jack, her children, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren was endless. Clara was also fun-loving; her sly and sharp sense of humor kept family and her many friends on their toes.
Clara is survived by her children, Gerald (Dorothy), Robert (Geralyn), Kenneth, Dale (Jackie), Lynette, Scott (Sherryl), and Mark (Mary); eleven grandchildren, John, Dawn, Shauna, Derek, Kathleen, Troy, Kelly, Rebecca, Steve, Daniel and Jackson; seven great-grandchildren, Tessa, Nolan, Clayton, Annika, Eva, Harper and Honora; a sister, Helene Dederich; and a sister- in-law, Kay Reisinger.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 2004; her parents; two grandchildren, Kevin and Jeff; sisters, Sister Mary Bede, Marie (Tom) Dischler, Matilda (Francis) Bindl, Catherine (Werner) Maier, and twin sister Anna (Albert) Maier; brothers, Albert (Ann), Herman (Emily), William, Alois (Lucille), Joseph (Leona), Edward (Maurita), and John; a brother-in-law, Venance Dederich, and a sister-in- law, Helen (Pertzborn) Simpson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker presiding followed by burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.