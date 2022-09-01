Clara Theresa Pertzborn
Buy Now

March 4, 1926 - August 28, 2022

LODI, WI - Clara Theresa Pertzborn, age 96, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation & Nursing in Lodi.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Pertzborn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.