Craig M. "Mike" Kettledon

Delavan, WI - Craig M. Kettledon, 70 of Delavan and formerly of Lodi, WI, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at his home. He was born June 23, 1952 in Rome, NY, the son of the late William Kettledon and Suzanne Elworth. He served in the United States Navy. Craig enjoyed attending garage sales and collecting treasures, especially Harley Davidson memorabilia. He loved to be outdoors, whether he was riding his motorcycle or fishing. Craigs favorite day of the week was always Taco Tuesday where we would enjoy his meal and time spent with friends. Craig worked as a truck driver for over 20 years for Stranders Sanitary Services.
Craig is survived by his two children: Angela (Ken) Kamien and Sean (Ginger) Kettledon, four grandchildren: Brandon Meyer, Jasmine, Amber and Shelby Kettledon, his four siblings: William Kettledon, Kenneth (Candy) Kettledon, Ann Craig and Carl Hohn and his special friend, Dawn Banovez. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Patrick Kettledon.
Per Craig's wishes, no formal funeral service will be held. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Kettledon Family.
