Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Tatro

Wild Rose, WI - Cynthia "Cindy" L. Tatro, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023 after a short illness. She was born in Fort Knox, KY on August 3, 1957 the daughter of Richard and Barbara Jo (White) Rott. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1975, and received an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Madison Area Technical College in 1992. Throughout her life she enjoyed camping and hiking with family and friends. She had an adventurous spirit that led her to several locations she called home, making new friends and connections along the way. Cindy was an avid gardener, cook and baker, keyboard musician and loved being creative with arts and crafts.
Cindy is survived by her sons: Jared (Amy) Tatro and David Tatro; grandchildren: Kaelyn, Tatum and Joshua Tatro; father, Richard (Linda) Rott; brothers and sisters: Cy Rott, Karen Drew, Marc Rott, Joe Rott, Leisa (Mark) Heimbecker, and Amy (Terry) Larson; step-brothers and step-sisters: Nicolas (Mary) Cable, Lonna (Mathew) Zeman, Russ (Barb) Cable, Marcy (Brian) Koenig and Alisha (Tony) Hahn; several nieces and nephews; and former spouse, Paul (Ann) Tatro. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Justin; her mother, Barbara Jo; and step-mother, Evelyn Rott.
A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi. A luncheon will follow. A memorial fund in Cindy's name is being established. Online condolences may be expressed at www.foxcitiesfuneral.com.
