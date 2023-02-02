Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Tatro
August 3, 1957 - January 23, 2023

Wild Rose, WI - Cynthia "Cindy" L. Tatro, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023 after a short illness. She was born in Fort Knox, KY on August 3, 1957 the daughter of Richard and Barbara Jo (White) Rott. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1975, and received an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Madison Area Technical College in 1992. Throughout her life she enjoyed camping and hiking with family and friends. She had an adventurous spirit that led her to several locations she called home, making new friends and connections along the way. Cindy was an avid gardener, cook and baker, keyboard musician and loved being creative with arts and crafts.

