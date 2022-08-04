Stoughton, WI - David Michael Buchanan, 50, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 21, 2022. He was born in Sauk City to Dale and Jeanine (Paske) Buchanan on November 12, 1971.
David attended school in DeForest and Waunakee before spending some time at St. Coletta's in Jefferson. He then found his home in Stoughton, Wisconsin, the city he loved.
David was a custodian at Anytime Fitness centers and really loved his work. He had an enormous personality and was always happy. David loved fishing, he looked forward to the No Boundaries fishing event every year. He won several awards for the fish he caught.
David was a Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers fan. He was always the life of the party at family events, usually wearing a new, funny hat.
David was preceded in death by his mother Jeanine Buchanan. He is survived by his father Dale Buchanan (Janine Herbert), brother Darwin Buchanan (Leah Arndt), nephews, Zachary Buchanan, Jacob Burton Buchanan, and Ethan Burton Buchanan, niece Trinity Albedyll, and several other family members along with close friends.
The family will be holding a celebration of life from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Waddle Inn In Lodi.
Please share your memories of David by posting on his Tribute Wall.
