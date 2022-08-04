David Michael Buchanan
November 12, 1971 - July 21, 2022

Stoughton, WI - David Michael Buchanan, 50, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 21, 2022. He was born in Sauk City to Dale and Jeanine (Paske) Buchanan on November 12, 1971.

