July 17, 1943 - March 17, 2023
LODI, WI - David T. Prisk, age 79, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.
July 17, 1943 - March 17, 2023
LODI, WI - David T. Prisk, age 79, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Dave was a Madison Police Officer for 25 years and enjoyed every moment of it, striving every day to make a difference. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping with friends and family. He was also a #1 fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers and religiously watched every football game.
After retiring from the Madison Police Department, he did part time work for Dirk and Phyllis Van Clet, Tammy Miller, Randy Kaltenberg and Mark Obois. When he permanently retired, his yard became his full-time pride and joy. He enjoyed the many vacations with Toni and going to Europe with his brother. In 2013 they were blessed with two grandchildren that he very much enjoyed spending time with.
Although faced with missing his many friends due to COVID and a diagnosis of cancer, it did not stop him from doing things that really meant a lot to him. In September he was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C., had a wonderful time seeing the memorial and other historical features and returned to Madison to a wonderful reception.
He was excited about spending his 80th and his son's 50th birthday together in July but God evidently had other plans for him. He may not be there in person, but he will be there in spirit.
Very special thanks to the huge support from family and friends; and the care from Drs. Siddiqui and Rajguru and some very wonderful nurses in making all of Dave's treatment and care bearable.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Toni of 55 years; his son, Chad (Jill); brother, Edgar (Joanne); two grandchildren, Meygan and Hunter Prisk; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Coral (Clemons) Prisk and his son, Thomas Prisk.
To honor Dave's wishes, there will be no service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 South Main Street
(608) 592-3201
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.