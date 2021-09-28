Robert Marvin ""Bob" "Lars"" Larson, 89, Poynette, died September 19, 2021, St. Anthony, MN. Larson, Robert "Bob" "Lars" Age 89, of Columbia Heights, MN and Poynette, WI passed away September 19, 2021. Full obituary notice to follow. Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511 www.gearty-delmore.com

