Dolores Frances Ness
April 28, 1928 - October 17, 2022

LODI, WI - With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dolores Frances Ness, age 94, on October 17, 2022. Dolores was born on April 28, 1928, in Dane, Wis., the daughter of John and Catherine (Ganser) Clemens. She married Robert Ness on June 29, 1950. They shared their life together for nearly 62 years until his death in 2012. Dolores was employed with the State Bank of Lodi where she eventually retired.

