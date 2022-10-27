LODI, WI - With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dolores Frances Ness, age 94, on October 17, 2022. Dolores was born on April 28, 1928, in Dane, Wis., the daughter of John and Catherine (Ganser) Clemens. She married Robert Ness on June 29, 1950. They shared their life together for nearly 62 years until his death in 2012. Dolores was employed with the State Bank of Lodi where she eventually retired.
Wonderful memories were had by all spending time with Dolores and Bob, especially at their lake home swimming, water skiing, snowmobiling, playing cards and sharing many laughs.
Dolores is survived by her sister, Pauline Olsen; brother, Jerry (Eva) Clemens; in-laws, Vonnie Clemens, Darlene Brisky, Donna (George) Ripp, Dale (Alice) Ness, Ardis Actherberg, Audrey (David) Attoe, Thomas (Judy) Ness, Richard (Connie) Ness, Charles Ness, Donnie (Jean) Ness and many nieces, nephews, and other family relatives.
Preceding Dolores in death were her parents; husband; infant brother, Vincent; sister, Mary (Elwin) Smith; brothers, Leo (Carol) Clemens and Joseph Clemens; in-laws, Arnold Olsen, Joyce (Raymond) Lochner, Robert Brisky, Leon Actherberg, and James Ness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH, LODI, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, with the Rev. Father Joseph Baker presiding. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.