DeForest, WI - Donald Jon Heyroth, DeForest, June 25, 1934-April 29, 2023.
DeForest, WI - Donald Jon Heyroth, DeForest, June 25, 1934-April 29, 2023.
Donald Jon Heyroth, age 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep in his home in Keyeser on Saturday April 29, 2023. He was born in Madison, WI, on June 25, 1934 to the late Raymond and Odelia(Schroeder) Heyroth. His mother died when he was three and Don and his sister were raised by their aunt and uncle Regina and Alfred Scharrer in Roxbury, WI. Don married Lucy Ziegler on May 24, 1955. They lived on a small farm outside of Dane until they moved to Waunakee in 2005. After the passing of Lucy in 2014, Don moved to Keyeser where he lived with his son Bob and his wife Candy. Don worked for 42 years at the Waunakee Alloy Casting Co., retiring in 1998. Getting restless after a few months he went to work at the Lodi Middle School. He had a granddaughter at the middle school who called him Grandpa and from then on he was Grandpa to everyone. Don was a devoted member of the St. Albert The Great Catholic in Sun Prairie.
Don is survived by his children: David, Bob(Candy), Jean(Jim) Gallagher, Joan(Fiance, Todd Hahn), June(Brad) Gibson, Tom(Tracy), Tim(Rita), Jennifer(Jeff) Maier; special friend Dar Dederich; brother- in- law Joe Ziegler; sisters-in-law- Margie (Vic) Piffl, Agnes (Ken) Endres; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy; his parents; Lucy's parents; daughter-in-law Lisa Heyroth; grandson Jeremy Wilson; brother Roger (Charlotte); sister Maxine (Gene) Rose; brothers-in-law Bud (Arlene) Ziegler, Peter Ziegler, Laverne Ballweg; sisters-in-law Mary Ziegler, Casey (Mel) Herbrand, Rose(Art) Kalscheur, Ruth Ziegler, Sara (Don) Statz, Tina (Jerry) Lorge.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11 :00 a.m. at St Albert's Catholic Church 2420 St Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie. Rev Msgr. Don Heiar will officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee. Friends may also call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in St John's Cemetery.
Don's family would like to thank the caregivers at Agrace Hospice for their compassionate and kind care for our dad.
