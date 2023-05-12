Effie Mae Guethlein
January 19, 1942 - February 20, 2023

LODI, WI - Effie Mae Guethlein, age 81, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. She was born on Jan. 19, 1942, in Lodi, Wis., the daughter of Budd Pollock Sr. and Jennie (Stratten) Pollock.

