LODI, WI - Effie Mae Guethlein, age 81, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. She was born on Jan. 19, 1942, in Lodi, Wis., the daughter of Budd Pollock Sr. and Jennie (Stratten) Pollock.
After graduating from Lodi High School, Effie attended UW-Madison and earned her bachelor's degree in Nursing. She married Cleon Guethlein in February 1964. He preceded her in death in 2019.
Effie was employed with the State of Wisconsin, Department of Public Instruction, consulting nurses. She lived life to its fullest and loved to bake and cook for her family and care for her grandchildren. Effie babied her dachshunds, enjoyed nature, went for walks, and relaxed on her porch taking in the serenity.
Effie is survived by her children, Robin L. Guethlein, and George Guethlein; her stepson, Robert L. (Melissa) Guethlein; two grandchildren, Jonah and Gabriella Guethlein; two step-grandchildren, Melissa (Adrian) Haack and Melinda Guethlein; her sister, Pearl (Helge) Christiansen; her sister-in-law, Rose Pollock; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Cleon, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Jennie Clark and Mary Pollock; and her four brothers, Robert, James, Budd Jr., and Bruce Pollock.
A celebration honoring Effie's life will be held at the OKEE COMMUNITY CENTER, W10919 County Road V, Lodi, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 12 noon until 4 p.m.