Gary Schumann

September 5, 1950 - February 8, 2023
Poynette, WI - - Gary D. Schumann, age 72, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Gary was born on September 5, 1950, in Portage, the son of Donald and Elaine (Roecker) Schumann. He served his country with the U.S. Army in Germany. Gary was married on November 4, 1972, to Glenna Neilson. Together they had two children, Scott and Brenda.
Following his Army duty, he became a Wisconsin State Trooper. He also worked for 20 years as President of Stoughton Trucking. Most recently, Gary owned and operated a Real Estate company, and retired in December of 2022. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and traveling. Gary especially loved spending time with his family and especially his granddaughter, Mykiah.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna; his daughter, Brenda Schumann and her daughter, Mykiah Schumann; two sisters, Sally (Gilbert) Wagner and Cindy (Tom) Luedeman; his sister-in-law, Mary (Tim) Gurlea; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott, his parents, and his brothers, Dennis and Darrell.
Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Pastor Joyce Guimond officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veteran's Honor Guard. Visitation was from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the funeral home, and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department and EMS for their services the last few months and especially for their efforts at the end.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department and EMS.
