Gerald James ""Jerry"" Miller

June 29, 1940 - January 22, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE / ARLINGTON, WI - Gerald James "Jerry" "Twitch" Miller, age 82, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, peacefully at home. He was born on June 29, 1940, in Madison, to Floyd and Josephine Miller. Jerry was married to Sharon Stiemke on Aug. 27, 1960, at Zion Lutheran Church. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1958. He also attended the Electrical Apprenticeship Program. Jerry worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 159 for 60 years.

