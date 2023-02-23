Gerald R. "Jerry" Hilliker

December 8, 1937 - February 5, 2023
LODI, WI - Gerald "Jerry" R. Hilliker, age 85, passed peacefully with his daughter by his side on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born on December 8, 1937, in Sparta, WI.
After graduating from Sparta High School in 1955, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy through 1958. During his time in the Navy, Jerry was able to travel the Caribbean and much of the South Pacific including crossing into the southern hemisphere. Jerry attended UW-LaCrosse for his bachelor's degree and earned his master's degree from UW-Whitewater. While at UW-LaCrosse he met Margaret (Peggy) Riley, and they married in 1963.
In 1962 Jerry began teaching social studies at the Lodi School District. He taught middle and high school classes for 48 years and retired in 2010 having taught three generations. Many of his former students remember him as their "favorite teacher" and recall his focus on teaching accountability, responsibility, and instilling a love of learning. Countless students recall his favorite punishment, having them write 100-500 times, things such as, "Quiet, Still, Without Motion." Jerry was well known for his love of fashion and boots; his students looked forward to seeing what he would be wearing each day. Multitudes of 7th graders traveled to Washington, D.C. with "Mr. Hilliker" as class trip organizer and chaperone; he loved opening children's eyes to our nation's capital. Most of all, he loved Lodi and the children he taught. He was known for making his classes interesting, bringing history to life, and was a constant presence at sporting events and school dances. Jerry had a nickname for everyone, could make anyone laugh and made every child feel seen. He was a staunch supporter of his colleagues and fellow educators.
A few years after welcoming daughter Helen Mary, Jerry and Peg opened The Green Grove in Lodi with dear friends, the Groves, which they owned until the mid-1980s. Jerry was active with the Lodi Theater Guild in the '60 and '70s and the Lodi Chamber of Commerce. He was a 4th Degree Knight and founding member of The Knights of Columbus of St Patrick's. He volunteered with countless activities and organizations in the Lodi community, and at parades, Jerry often dressed as a patriot, handing out flags and little yellow Susie the Ducks.
For decades, Jerry and Peg lovingly hosted family & friends for holidays and other gatherings. Their gracious hospitality and Jerry's excellent cooking skills are still a topic of joyful reminiscing. People loved to watch Jerry and Peg dance as they took command of a dance floor at weddings and other celebrations. Family members would line up for a chance to dance with Jerry when he wasn't dancing with Peg or Helen Mary. After Peg's death, Jerry continued his season ticket attendance to the Overture Center with dear friends, the Ostertags. He loved visiting his daughter in New York City and attending Broadway productions. Jerry also enjoyed reading, playing cards, gardening, gambling and old country music. He taught everyone to not take life too seriously and enjoy every moment.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Helen Hilliker; sister-in-law, Helen (Ron) Naysmith; brothers-in-law, Bill (Susan) Riley and Mike (Renate) Riley; two favorite cousins, and numerous amazing cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Peggy, he was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Ruth Hilliker; brother and sister-in-law, Dewitt and Nancy Hilliker; and sisters-in-law, June Martin, Patricia Moore, and Mary Jane Jacobs.
Helen would like to express her deep gratitude to Jerry's special family members, friends, hospice care and caretakers who enabled him to remain in his home while living with Parkinson's disease. Jerry's one constant wish was to remain in his home and the efforts of this army of loving people made this possible until the end of his life. He was grateful for your love and support.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jerry's life on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 1 - 5 p.m. at the Dorf House, 8931 County Road Y, Roxbury. A service with time for sharing memories will take place at 1:30 p.m. A private burial will be held with family at another date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lodi Public Library or the American Parkinson Disease Association.
