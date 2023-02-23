Gerald R. "Jerry" Hilliker
December 8, 1937 - February 5, 2023

LODI, WI - Gerald "Jerry" R. Hilliker, age 85, passed peacefully with his daughter by his side on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born on December 8, 1937, in Sparta, WI.

