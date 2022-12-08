Gloria Jean (Sardeson) Clark

March 26, 1922 - November 25, 2022
Poynette, WI - Gloria Jean Clark, departed peacefully, on November 25, 2022, at home, with her daughter, Cindi, by her side.
Gloria was born on March 26, 1922, the younger twin of two, by 20 minutes, in Blanchardville, WI, the daughter of Lisle and Borghild "Bea" (Gundersen) Sardeson. She graduated from Belleville High School on May 31, 1940. She attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison, which was to be for two years, but only had to do one, as the war had just begun. She went on to Nursing School in Oak Park, Il, and graduated as an RN on September 28, 1944. She took her boards the same week she was to marry Lt., James F. Clark, on October 7, 1944. She lived through the Great Depression-with many stories told, and eighteen presidents.
Gloria was a social butterfly. Every day, she enjoyed a cup or two of coffee with friends. She was an avid bridge player, curler, golfer, reader, and liked working puzzles of any kind. She walked daily. She was a previous member of the Poynette Curling Club, Portage, Lake Wisconsin and Ventura (Orlando) Country Clubs. Gloria continued to winter in Orlando, after the passing of Jim, in 2002, until 97 years of age and over 35 years of new and lasting friendships. She played golf until the age of 96. She took numerous cruises, and a trip to Ireland in the 1990s.
Gloria was involved in many clubs and organizations over the years, namely, the Elks, Lions, Shriners, American Legion, Catholic Women's Society, St. Thomas Women's Group, Booster Clubs and the Sunshine Club, Orlando. At 97, she became a member of the Red Hat Society, Poynette.
Gloria traveled around the world, via Facetime and Whatsapp, on Thanksgiving Day; the day before she left us, with her sons, daughters-in-law, grandkids and great-grandkids. From Kosovo, Hong Kong, Ireland, Arizona and Tennessee. Her journey was complete.
Gloria was a strong believer in her faith and convictions. She was very involved in the church and activities.
Gloria is survived by her three children, Jim (Martha) Clark, John (Patti) Clark, Cindi (John) Loescher and daughter-in-law, Sue Clark. Seven grandchildren, Lindsey Clark, Kelley Julian, Chad (Cindy) Clark, Matthew (Lindsey) Clark, Ryan (Courtney) Clark, Laura (Sean) Cullinane, and Adam (Sophie) Clark. Seven great-grandchildren, Ryenne, Evie, Owen & Emmett Julian, Liam Cullinane, Angela Clark and Valorie Clark. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years, Jim, son-in-law Kirk McFate, twin brother Gordon Sardeson and youngest son, Jeff Clark, and many relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 655 S. Main St., Poynette, with Fr. Kumud Nayak presiding, and con-celebrant Fr. Raymond Dischler. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Poynette. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, 426 E. Washington, Poynette, and also on Monday at the church from 12:00 noon until 12:45 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, Gloria has requested that memorials be made to the Clark Family Scholarship Fund, c/o School District of Poynette, P. O. Box 10, Poynette, WI 53955 or St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church, Poynette, WI.
AFTERGLOW: I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one, I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun, of happy memories that I leave behind when the day is done. -Helen Lowrie Marshall