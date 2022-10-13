Gregory R. Higgins

Grand Forks, ND - Gregory "Greg" Raymond Higgins, 67, Grand Forks, ND, formerly of Lodi, WI, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born on July 11, 1955, in Grand Forks ND to Raymond and June (Nienas) Higgins. He was baptized at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Grand Forks, ND. Greg graduated from Central High school in 1973. He married Rochelle Barnett in 1977 and they had two children: Gregory Higgins Jr. and Misty Dawn Higgins. Greg moved to Wisconsin and in 1991 he married the love of his life, Brenda Karel Gordon. Greg had various jobs throughout his life including Ball Canning Co., Riley Trucking as a logistics dispatcher, and Kraft (Oscar Meyer) Foods. He enjoyed fishing, paintball with friends, cooking and playing guitar. One of his all-time loves was spending time with friends and family.
Greg is survived by his brothers Jerry (Julie) Higgins of Reynolds ND; Jeff (JoLee) Higgins of Pillager MN; Darrin (Carol) Higgins of Grand Forks, ND; sisters Kristi (Jim) Knudson of Hillsboro ND; Cindy (Brian) Strom of Grand Forks ND; son Greg Jr (ID); Granddaughters Akira (WI), Alaura and Alayna Higgins (ID); several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Jeffery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Ethan, daughter Misty, and spouses Rochelle and Brenda.
At Greg's request, he was cremated and there was an intimate private celebration of life with family.
Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks, North Dakota is in care of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Higgins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.