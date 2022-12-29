Helen A. George
July 4, 1929 - December 23, 2022

Lodi, WI - Helen A. George, age 93, of Lodi, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 4, 1929, in Stoughton, the daughter of Harry and O'Linda (Peterson) Klope.

