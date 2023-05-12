James B. "Jim" Schommer

September 10, 1932 - March 5, 2023

Germantown, WI - On March 5, 2023, James B. "Jim" Schommer, age 90, of Lodi, passed away at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.

