James Stuart "Jim" Herwig
December 13, 1952 - September 10, 2022

Deerfield, WI - James Stuart Herwig, son, father, husband, loyal friend, and all-around good guy. Jim Herwig passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in the early dawn hours of Sept. 10, 2022. He was born Dec. 13, 1952, at the Poynette Hospital to Stuart and Joyce (Kirner) Herwig. He grew up on the family farm near Arlington where he discovered he loved the outdoor life. After graduating from Poynette High, he went on to earn a BS in Agriculture from the UW Madison. This led to a rodenticide sales position at Cole Grower Service. In 1982 Jim was looking to return to his passion when a serious farming accident shook his young family to the core. After a lengthy recovery he returned to Cole, then on to Ray-O-Vac, and finally Fiskars. Despite being wheelchair bound, he hardly ever missed a day of work.

