James Stuart "Jim" Herwig

Deerfield, WI - James Stuart Herwig, son, father, husband, loyal friend, and all-around good guy. Jim Herwig passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in the early dawn hours of Sept. 10, 2022. He was born Dec. 13, 1952, at the Poynette Hospital to Stuart and Joyce (Kirner) Herwig. He grew up on the family farm near Arlington where he discovered he loved the outdoor life. After graduating from Poynette High, he went on to earn a BS in Agriculture from the UW Madison. This led to a rodenticide sales position at Cole Grower Service. In 1982 Jim was looking to return to his passion when a serious farming accident shook his young family to the core. After a lengthy recovery he returned to Cole, then on to Ray-O-Vac, and finally Fiskars. Despite being wheelchair bound, he hardly ever missed a day of work.
Jim enjoyed the simple things: cards, the Badgers, the Packers, drives in the country (preferably without GPS), a libation or two, a great fish fry or steak, and most of all being with family and friends. He curled very successfully in his youth and was asked to try out post-injury for the US Special Olympics in curling. He played wheelchair tennis and basketball for years and competed on several able-bodied trapshooting teams where he was often high-man (best shot). Jim could talk to anyone and made friends everywhere he went. He was generous of spirit, had a big heart, and remained positive throughout his life.
Those who will miss him include: his wife, Wilma; mother, Joyce (fiancé Gene Wilpolt); son, Carl (Mary); daughter, Gretchen (Brad) Dorman; grandchildren, Walker and Greyson Dorman, and Ava and Anneliese Herwig; sister, Barb (Mike) McEvilly; nephew, Matt, nieces, Sara and Erin, and their respective families; mother of his children, Julia; Wilma's brothers and their families; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and the Old Gang (you know who you are). Those passing before Jim include his dear father, Stuart, his in-laws, both sets of grandparents, plus treasured aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main, St., Lodi. A service by lifelong friend, Chaplin Dan Pulsfus will follow, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery at North Leeds.