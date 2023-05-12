November 11, 1933 - April 27, 2023
LODI, WI - John H. Weingandt, age 89, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics.
November 11, 1933 - April 27, 2023
LODI, WI - John H. Weingandt, age 89, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics.
John was born on November 11, 1933, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Howard and Frances (Crow) Weingandt. John graduated from Washington High School - Milwaukee and attended the UW- Madison earning his master's degrees in both Geography and Cartography.
In 1957, the Army called him to active duty as an instructor in the topographic department at the Corps of Engineers school at Ft Belvoir VA. John was awarded the Army Commendation Medal (one of the Army's highest peacetime awards), for his efforts.
He married Marjunice "Marj" West on September 28, 1971, in Madison, WI.
John worked as a Salesperson for Webcrafters Inc. retiring in 1997 after 38 years.
He was a member of the Grade Boat Club, Dekorra Lutheran Church, Toastmasters Chapter, and the East/Monona Rotary Club in Madison where he was honored with the prestigious Paul Harris award.
John enjoyed a variety of interests including, wood carving, intarsia, reading, boating, and entertaining friends at their home. He loved their pets, both dogs and cats.
In addition to Marjunice, his wife of 51 years, survivors include his daughter, Debra; his son, Daniel; cousin, Glenn Crow; two grandchildren, Nathan and, Patrick.
Funeral services will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 8, 2023, with Pastor Sterling Lynk presiding. Burial will be held at Dekorra Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.