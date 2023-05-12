John William Wopat
Buy Now

August 25, 1947 - March 9, 2023

LODI, WI - John William Wopat, age 75, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Born on Aug. 25, 1947, he was the son of Albin and Ruth Arleen (Skarda) Wopat. Albin married Rae Ann Thompson after the untimely death of Ruth Arleen and John became a valued step-son to Rae Ann.

To plant a tree in memory of John Wopat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.