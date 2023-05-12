LODI, WI - John William Wopat, age 75, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Born on Aug. 25, 1947, he was the son of Albin and Ruth Arleen (Skarda) Wopat. Albin married Rae Ann Thompson after the untimely death of Ruth Arleen and John became a valued step-son to Rae Ann.
John graduated from Lodi High School in 1965 and served overseas in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969. He then spent one year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before returning home to begin a life-long partnership with his father, Albin, in the operation and management of the Wopat Dairy Farm. He was active at the Lodi Curling Club and represented Lodi at various competitions (bonspiels). As an avid reader, he continued a lifetime of learning.
A loving and loyal husband, John went on to marry Judy White on Nov. 10, 1984. She would precede him in death in 2019.
John was also an important and active member of New Life Christian Church where a special talent for singing was discovered. He was often requested to sing at various events, religious and secular. He greatly enjoyed this new aspect of his life.
His quick-witted sense of humor, which poked fun at all equally, is a trait for which he will long be remembered. To all who knew him, John was truly one-of-a-kind and will be deeply missed.
John is survived by his daughter, Joelle Jax; his step-son, Gig Chingo; his granddaughters, Cassidy Munger and Breezy Unkel; his great-granddaughter, Delilah Munger; his sister Ann, six brothers, Micheal, James, Richard, Thomas, David and Ronald; his aunt and uncle, Robert and Linda (Wopat) Murphy; many cousins, nieces and nephews and many other relatives and close friends who loved him dearly.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Thursday March 16, 2023, with the Rev. Mitch Falk presiding. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.