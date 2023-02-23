July 24, 1955 - February 8, 2023
LODI, WI - Keith W. Kaether, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics.
July 24, 1955 - February 8, 2023
LODI, WI - Keith W. Kaether, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics.
He was born on July 24, 1955, in Madison, Wis., the son of Paul Kaether and Shirl (Worthington) Morse.
Keith graduated from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, CA in 1974. He married his beloved wife Vicky Lewis on March 2, 1991.
Including being a renowned lifelong carpenter, Keith was also a retired Lodi Firefighter with 25 years of service and a member of the Exclusive Hunting Club in Edgerton, Wis.
Although Keith had many hobbies over his lifetime, the main ones included being an avid bowler, fisherman, hunter, and especially traveling the open road on his "Harley". Those that knew, loved, and admired Keith can all agree that he lived life to the fullest. Without a doubt his family and friends always knew of his love and that they could count on him no matter the need, especially if it included one of his great hugs.
In addition to his wife Vicky, Keith is survived by two sons, Ryan (Jaden) Lewis, and Chad Kaether; his father, Paul Kaether; his two brothers, Kent (Barbara) Kaether, and Mathew (Sarah) Kaether; his two sisters, Kathy (Roger) Kaether-Frank, and Kami Kaether; sister-in-law, Charlotte Kaim; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirl Morse; his sister, Candace Lawrence; and many beloved pets.
A memorial gathering for family and friends, able to attend will be held in Warrenton, Missouri from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday February 18, 2023, and a local memorial gathering at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023.
A celebration of life and ride-honoring Keith will be held this summer on a date to be determined.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Family Children's Hospital or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
