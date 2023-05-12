Kelly L Hatch

September 9, 1969 - March 21, 2023

LODI, WI - On the evening of March 21, 2023, Kelly Lynn Malby Hatch passed away surrounded by her friends and family, over a year after she was first diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

