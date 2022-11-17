Kennard Derwood "Ken" Sandmire
September 25, 1931 - November 11, 2022

LODI, WI - LODI - Kennard Derwood Sandmire, of Lodi, Wis., passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Richland County, the son of Ethan and Hazel (Braithwaite) Sandmire and was raised on the family dairy farm. Ken graduated from Richland Center High School in 1949. From 1951 to 1953, Ken served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He graduated from UW-Platteville in 1959 with degrees in agriculture and education and earned his master's degree from UW-Stout in 1972.

