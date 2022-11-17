Kennard Derwood "Ken" Sandmire

LODI, WI - LODI - Kennard Derwood Sandmire, of Lodi, Wis., passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Richland County, the son of Ethan and Hazel (Braithwaite) Sandmire and was raised on the family dairy farm. Ken graduated from Richland Center High School in 1949. From 1951 to 1953, Ken served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He graduated from UW-Platteville in 1959 with degrees in agriculture and education and earned his master's degree from UW-Stout in 1972.
On July 16, 1960, Ken was joined in marriage to Hazel Mae Hill of Chetek, Wis. The couple met at UW-Platteville. Ken taught in the Lodi public schools from 1962-1989. For most of his career, he taught 7th grade math. During summers, Ken worked at the Lodi Canning Company from 1962 into the 1980s.
Ken's hobbies included woodworking, painting, turkey hunting, and spending time with family and friends. Every year, he made different wooden Christmas tree ornaments for his family and friends. After his retirement, Ken volunteered at Mackenzie Environmental Center where he would make maple syrup in the spring. Ken and Hazel enjoyed camping and traveling in their motor home. They visited many national parks, traveled to all 50 states, and took four trips to Europe.
Ken was an active member of Lake Wisconsin Evangelical Free Church, where he served as a deacon and participated in numerous bible studies. He spent many hours helping with the construction of the church's current building.
Ken is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hazel; his children, Jim and Daysi Sandmire of Weston, Fla., Sherilyn and Andy Honken of Raymond, Minn., and Tina and Rick Helmeid of Edgerton; three grandsons; four great-grandchildren; brother, Bradley Sandmire of Richland Center; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethan and Hazel Sandmire; his infant brother, Duane "Sonny"; his siblings and in-laws, Kate and Vern Dysland, Merrill and Val Sandmire, Jake and Lee Sandmire, and Bruce and Nettie Sandmire; and his great-granddaughter, Jillian Honken.
A memorial service will be held at LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials in Kennard's name may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America or Reach Out Lodi. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main Street
(608) 592-3201
To plant a tree in memory of Kennard Sandmire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.