March 4, 1955 - August 10, 2022
LODI, WI - Laurie M. Johnson, of Lodi, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on March 4, 1955, in Almena, Wisconsin, the daughter of Richard and Eleanor (Anderson) Ludke. Laurie graduated from Lodi High School and later married the love of her life, Dale Johnson, on October 30, 1981, at the First Lutheran Church.
Laurie had a passion for working with special needs students and she served as a teacher for many years at Lodi High School and Kromrey Middle School in Middleton. She had a natural talent to connect with others, especially her students.
Laurie was very artistic and loved to paint flowers, write poems, and sing. She enjoyed the simple things such as talking to her family and friends over a cup of coffee or spending the day spoiling her Teacup Yorkie, Izzy, but more than anything in life she loved being a "Nana" to her grandchildren. Laurie had a unique ability to converse with anyone and would spark up a conversation with a stranger anywhere she went. She always knew what to say and would go out of her way to make a person feel special and loved. Talking to others was her special gift and she touched so many throughout her life.
Laurie is survived by husband, Dale; daughter, Kaitlyn Johnson (Ian Jenkins); son, Christopher (Cathy) Davis; two grandchildren, Noah and Hannah Davis; three sisters, Cindy (Mike) Meade, Julie (Joe) Clark, and Dawn (Dave) Schmidt; brother, Richard/RC (Laurie) Ludke; and sister-in-law, Ginny Ludke.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lynn Ludke.
Memorial service will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 26, 2022, with Pastor Sterling Lynk presiding. Luncheon with a time of visiting to follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
