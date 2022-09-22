Leroy T. Walls
December 20, 1936 - September 11, 2022

Lodi/DeForest, WI - Leroy T. Walls, age 85, of DeForest, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls.

