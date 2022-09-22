Lodi/DeForest, WI - Leroy T. Walls, age 85, of DeForest, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls.
Leroy was united in marriage to Gay Sievers on May 25, 1956. He later went on to build their dream home, a log cabin in the Lodi area. As a mason for over 30 years, Leroy was a hard worker and very proud of the projects that he helped create.
Leroy worked for the University of Wisconsin, assisting in their maintenance program. He also enjoyed golfing and going on fishing trips to Canada, Alaska and Hayward with family and friends.
Leroy is survived by wife, Gay; sisters-in-law, Suzanne Walls, Jill Elver, Sally Olson and Wally Jo (Todd) Camphausen; nephew, Ted (Evelyn) Bingham; goddaughter, Ashly Bingham; and many nieces, nephews and loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanne Bingham; brothers, Wayne, Dale and Terry; and brothers-in-law, Jay Olson and Charles David Elver.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A special thank you to the tender loving staff of Sienna Meadows, especially Kyla and Aliyha. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
