September 3, 1954 - December 31, 2022

Poynette, WI - Lynn K. "Susie" Koresh, age 68, passed away on December 31, 2022. She was born on September 3, 1954, in Poynette, Wisconsin to parents Harold and Ruth (Lutchen) McQueen.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Koresh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.