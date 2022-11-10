August 31, 1930 - November 4, 2022
Lodi, WI - Marcel John Ripp, age 92, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. Marcel was born in Dane on August 31, 1930 to the late Mathias "Math" and Odelia "Tillie" (Meinholz) Ripp.
He was a veteran having been drafted to the U.S. Navy from 1956 - 1957 and assigned to Aircraft Carrier USS Valley Forge. When drafted, he had to sell his machinery and all animals within 2 weeks. Upon his return, he returned to farming in Lodi.
Marcel was united in marriage to Marjorie Richards on April 12, 1958, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Madison.
He was a member of the Dane American Legion Post 503, Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club, and a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.
Marcel was a lifelong farmer of dairy and trees. At a young age he planted 3000 pine trees for the purpose of erosion control and has planted trees ever since. He recently harvested a pear from some newly planted pear trees. He was a master tinkerer, spending a lot of time in his shop making things including Creche for nativity scenes, and restoring his Minneapolis Moline Tractor Collection. He loved deer hunting and especially loved visits from his kids and grandkids.
Marcel is survived by his wife Marge of 64 years; children, Barb (Al) Statz, Allen, Dale (special friend, Kimberly Trent), Brenda (Guy) Milbrath; grandchildren, Steven and Lora Statz, Jacob and Sean Milbrath, and Benjamin, Connor and Mason Ripp; 2 great-grandchildren, Brycen and Ella Ripp; brothers, Roger (Helen), Virgil (Marietta), Mathew (Mary) Ripp; and sister-in-law, Harriet Ripp; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Donald and Norman (Betty) Ripp.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 521 Fair Street, Lodi with Father Joseph Baker presiding. A visitation and luncheon followed the Mass. Burial took place in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dane Legion Post 503, 124 N. Military Rd. Dane, WI, and Reach Out Lodi, 601 Clark St, Lodi, WI 53555.
