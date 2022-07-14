Marcella L. (Burt) George

Nevada, IA - Marcella (Burt) George, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Calvin Community in Des Moines, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church (1036 7th Street) in Nevada, Iowa, on Saturday, July 9 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Mike Carey officiating. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Union Township Cemetery east of Coon Rapids. Visitation will be held Friday, July 8, 5-7 p.m. at the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada, Iowa.
Marcella was born on August 25, 1933, in Columbus, Wisconsin, and grew up on farms near Lodi, WI. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for a year and a half where she met John George. They married in 1952 and moved to Nevada, Iowa, in 1956. She loved her family, was known as a great cook, and was always finding ways to help her kids follow their interests. When they were older, she worked as a school cook in Nevada, then worked at 3M in Ames from 1975 to 1998. Marcella was an avid genealogist, and proud of attaining her DAR membership. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards, meeting with fellow 3M retirees, and Regency gatherings.
Survivors include her three children: Gary George, Nevada, IA, Gwen (Michael) Luepke, Des Moines; Gail George, Urbandale; her sister, Maurine Burt, Lodi, WI; her brother-in-law, Robert (Bonnie) Moore, Maryville, TN; and grandchildren Julie Luepke, Des Moines, David Luepke (Rebecca Herring), Ankeny, and Kayla George (Tyler Cue), Des Moines.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John George; her parents, Lloyd and Alice (Meyer) Burt; and her sister Jane (Burt) Moore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Nevada or the Nevada Public Library.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
