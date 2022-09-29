Marie Kathleen Johnson

LODI, WI - Marie K. Johnson, age 92, peacefully passed to her heavenly Lord Jesus on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1929, in Wausau, the daughter of William and Lucretia (Maynard) Roberts. After graduating from Lodi High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Alfred "Bud" Johnson, on June 21, 1946.
Marie was a full-time mother to her 8 children and later went to be employed with the State of Wisconsin - Mendota Health Institute until her retirement.
She had a variety of interests which included traveling with Bud, reading, crocheting, Swedish embroidery, and quilting. In her later years, she donated her love of sewing by making quilts, pillowcases, and cat pillows for charitable organizations.
Marie is survived by her sons, Keith (Dorothea), Dale, and David Johnson; her daughters, Terry (Ron) Miller, Julie (Steven) Sennhenn, Jane (Greg) McCubbin, Lucy (Dean) Clemens, and Lori (Mark) Marks; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty (Dave) Knutson; and other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her husband, Bud, she was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Amy Johnson, and Gabriel Johnson; her daughter-in-law, Laurie Johnson, and two sisters, Margaret Harris and Lucretia Morter.
Private family funeral services were held with burial in County Line Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Reach Out Lodi or the Lodi Women's Club Public Library.