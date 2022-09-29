Marie Kathleen Johnson
Buy Now

October 27, 1929 - September 20, 2022

LODI, WI - Marie K. Johnson, age 92, peacefully passed to her heavenly Lord Jesus on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1929, in Wausau, the daughter of William and Lucretia (Maynard) Roberts. After graduating from Lodi High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Alfred "Bud" Johnson, on June 21, 1946.

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.