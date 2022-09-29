Marjory J. Munson

June 9, 1936 - September 19, 2022

POYNETTE, WI - Marjory J. Munson, age 86, of Dekorra Township/Poynette, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the home of her daughter, April.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjory Munson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.