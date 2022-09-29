POYNETTE, WI - Marjory J. Munson, age 86, of Dekorra Township/Poynette, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the home of her daughter, April.
Marjory was born on June 9, 1936, was born at home, with her Grandma "Rene" Rudd delivering her, in the Town of Stanton, St. Croix County, the daughter of Gordon and Erma (Rudd) Munson. She graduated from Owen High School in 1953. Marjory went on to UW Madison for college and continued taking on-line college courses throughout her life. One credit at a time, she obtained two bachelor's degrees. She loved learning.
Marjory worked for the State of Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin - Madison, and then Dane County Mental Health retiring at age 70. She was a voracious reader, proudly telling of reading every book in the local library growing up, including the encyclopedias. Marjory enjoyed classical music, bird watching and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her children, April (Rickie) Goeske, Poynette, George (Lisa) Klongland III, Rockwall, TX, and Karen Klongland, Palm Coast, FL; ten grandchildren, Rosemary D'Amour, Sara (Roger) Schlender, Laura (Joseph) Martino, Thomas (Hailee) Martinson, Kyle (Autumn) Klongland, Kelsey Klongland, Michael Delarosa, Nicole (Jon) Schaefer, Lakota (Xandra) Nelson and Cheyanne Mallory; 17 great-grandchildren and two on the way; her siblings, Carol (Harold) Yates, Menomonie, WI and David (Trudy) Munson, Kenosha, WI; her step-brother, Gaylord (Elizabeth) Kemling, Lakeland, MN; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Goldie Munson, her sister, Barbara Allen, her brother, Allan Munson, and her granddaughter, Tamara Gray.
Her family will have a celebration of Marjory's life at a later date.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Marjory Munson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.