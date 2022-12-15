December 23, 1964 - December 7, 2022
LODI, WI - Michael B. Greene, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on December 23, 1964, in Akron, Ohio. He lived most of his life in Naperville, IL just recently moving to his long time second home on Lake Wisconsin.
Michael was a 1983 graduate of Naperville North High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University. On June 15, 1991, he married Suzanne Fresh.
Michael owned and operated Automated Information Systems and pursued many other entrepreneurial endeavors as well as supporting his son's businesses.
He was an active leader in Boy Scouts as well as a youth mentor and Stephen Minister at Our Saviour's Lutheran church in Naperville, IL.
Michael was always there for his family and friends, "Mr. Fix It" doing projects to improve the homes he lived in. He loved adventure and travel, his favorite activity was spending time with family and friends at the lake. He enjoyed boating, jet skiing, snow and water skiing. He loved creating memories through experiences with his family from sporting events and concerts, wine dinners with his wife, parachuting, scuba diving, and even flying a fighter jet. He lived his life to the fullest and never let anything hold him back.
In addition to his wife, Suzanne; survivors include his sons, Nicholas (Kristin) and Benjamin; his mother, Joy Greene; his brother, Rich Greene; his uncle, Douglas (Heather) Greene; his father and mother-in-law, Barry and Susan Fresh; sisters-in-law, Tami (Nick) Tocci and Brandi (Toby) Woller; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Erin Fresh; grandparents, Hershel and Maxine Cudd; Richard C. and Peggy Greene.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with Reverend Chris Wilson presiding. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (CCFA), Agrace Hospice, or National Brain Tumor Society (meningioma research).
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
