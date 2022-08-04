LODI, WI - Michael J. Goeden, age 79, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1942, in Dane, Wis, the son of Joseph and Bertillia (Breunig)
Goeden.
Michael was a 1961 graduate of Lodi High School and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On November 26, 1966, he married Bonnie Heimbecker in St. Michaels Catholic Church of Dane. Michael was employed with Oscar Mayer for over 32 years until his retirement in 1998.
Michael had a variety of interests including hunting, fishing, and spending time on the lake. He
enjoyed spending time with his family and taking walks with his grand-dogs. He was also an
active member of the American Legion Post #503 in Dane.
In addition to Bonnie his wife of 56 years, survivors include his children, Dennis and Lisa (David)
Gafke; his grandchildren, Jessie (Ben) Hsu, and Cole (Payton Hoffman-Prust) Pieper; his sister,
Mary Jo Bell; two brothers, Rodney and Donald Goeden; his son-in-law, Mark (Kelly) Pieper; his
father-in-law, John Bremner; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Oma Bremner.
In honor of Michaels's wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Badger Honor Flight. (Badger Honor Flight -
Affiliate of the National Honor Flight Network) or American Legion Post #503 Dane, Wis.