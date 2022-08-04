February 10, 1957 - July 28, 2022

Merrimac, WI - Patsy Ann DuVall, age 65, of Merrimac, passed away on July 28, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital, after a courageous battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Patsy was born February 10, 1957 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Arthur V. and Gertrude E. (Hanusa) Haefer.

