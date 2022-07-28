PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI - Phillip E. Gruendemann, age 82, peacefully passed away with family by his side on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare.
He was born on January 14, 1940, in Lodi, Wisconsin, the son of Frederick and Pearl (Carncross) Gruendemann.
After graduating from Lodi High School in 1958, Phil earned his bachelor's degree from UW-Stout, Menominee. On June 30, 1962, he married Linda Pepper.
Phil was employed with Marshall Erdman for 40 years, retiring as Transportation Manager in 2002. To stay active, Phil then joined Lenz Bus Company transporting students in the Sauk Prairie area until 2019
He had a variety of interests including woodworking, restoring classic cars, hunting, and fishing. Phil enjoyed vacationing in the Rocky Mountain area and spending winters in Arizona.
In addition to Linda, his wife of 60 years, survivors include his son, Hans (Carrie); his daughter, Heidi (Pat) Krueger; two grandchildren, Magnus and Hunter Gruendemann; sisters, Midge (Tom) Buckley and Vivian (Wallace) Simons and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, infants, Raymond, Richard and Alan; and his sister, Irene Sembach.
A private family burial was held at Garden Bluff Cemetery. A memorial gathering celebrating Phillip's life will be held at Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, July 29, 2022.