Phillip E. Gruendemann
January 14, 1940 - July 8, 2022

PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI - Phillip E. Gruendemann, age 82, peacefully passed away with family by his side on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare.

